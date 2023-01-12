Police in Pakwach district are hunting for three prisoners who jumped off a prison truck and fled as they were being transported from court to prison.

This incident of escape from lawful custody occurred on January 10 after a court session at Pakwach grade one magistrate court when prisoners were boarding the prison truck of Ragem Prisons at the court premises.

In a statement, the law enforcement body identified the four remandees that escaped as; David Otoyrwoth who was facing a case of theft, Simon Peter Atipo on aggravated defilement, Guma Benson Mambo on stealing vehicle and obtaining money by false pretence , and Vincent Wathum who was charged of stealing a vehicle.

“Vincent Wathum was however re-arrested but the other three are still at large,” Josephine Angucia, the regional spokesperson confirmed.

She said that a report of escape from lawful custody was made at police by principal officer II Patrick Okidi , a prisons officer attached to Uganda Government Prison Farm, Ragem in Pakwach district.

“Police registered a case of escape from lawful custody, some relevant statements were recorded and effort to trace for the suspects is on,” she said.

Inquiries are undergoing at Pakwach Police Station CRB 08/2023.

The spox however appealed to the public to assist in the search for the three escapees and urged them to pass on information to police on any of trio.