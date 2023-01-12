The Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) has appointed Prof. Martin Lwanga as the new Director General and Chief Executive Officer.

Founded 1980, ESAMI is a Tanzania-based international university owned by several member states of the East African region.

Lwanga’s appointment which takes effect from February 1, 2023 makes him the first Ugandan to head the Sub Saharan institute. He replaces Zambian, Prof. Bonard Mwape.

Commenting on the appointment of Lwanga, chairperson of ESAMI governing board, Mary Kimonye said they were excited to welcome him to the new role

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Prof Lwanga as the new DG and CEO of ESAMI. Prof. Lwanga is very talented with extensive experience in the education sector, having worked in the academia for over 20 years,” Kimonye said.

She added, “Prof. Lwanga brings a wealth of knowledge and unique expertise to our great Pan African institute. We are looking forward to him leading ESAMI to even greater heights,”

About Prof. Lwanga the new head of ESAMI

Lwanga is a Ugandan associate professor, boasting over 20 years’ training and education experience demonstrated in several roles he has held across the region.

He has previously served as the head of management department at Uganda Management Institute (UMI) as well as a lecturer at Makerere University.

A prolific author, Lwanga has authored over a dozen books and published widely in academic journals in areas of leadership and management, governance, personal management and literature.

He is a holder of Doctorate in Business Leadership from University of South Africa, Master of Business Administration from Maastricht.

He also attained Bachelor of Arts from Makerere University and Master of Public Administration from University of Oklahoma, US.