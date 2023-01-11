Vipers Sports Club, Paul Mucureezi has announced departure from the Uganda Premier League defending champions with immediate effect .

Mucureezi, 29 joined Vipers in 2020 from Mbarara City and signed a three- year deal with the Kitende based club.

However, on Tuesday, the midfielder-cum-forward announced on his social media accounts that he is leaving the defending champions with immediate effect.

“A big thank you to Vipers fraternity. Thank you for sharing the wins and losses, the triumphs and the tribulations. Working with you has been a true privilege. I am leaving you with a grateful heart,” Mucureezi announced.

The 29 year old player however said he will soon announce his next destination.

Starting his career at Mutundwe Lions, the 29 year old born of Ntungamo has also previously played for 13 time league champions, KCCA FC.