The Institution of Surveyors Uganda (ISU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the East African Crude Oil pipeline Company (EACOP) Ltd to enhance competencies through training of EACOP staff and offering internship programs for university students from universities of Makerere, Ndejje and Kyambogo.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Nathan Kabwani, the ISU president and the EACOP Managing Director, Martin Tiffen at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday.

According to Tiffen, the MOU will go a long way in benefiting both parties.

“This is one of the ways of illustrating our national content strategy in practice that is aimed at optimising the use of Ugandan expertise, goods, and services and building capacities. This initiative will enhance the skills and knowledge of both our staff and young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector,” the EACOP MD said.

Commenting about the progress of the pipeline, Tiffen said they are three quarters through the land acquisition process that he said was in some parts delayed by the recent Ebola lockdown, especially in Mubende district which is one of the areas where the pipeline is to pass.

“It is a linear process and we have to physically access all the 170 villages along the pipeline but we have teams out in the field for the past eight months and will continue for the next four to five months to complete the exercise. In some places we either had to resolve grievances or do re-evaluation and field visits which have taken longer and in some areas, project affected persons have issues like death of the head of the family and the dependents need letters of administration. All these have delayed us but will soon be done away with.”

Speaking about the MOU, the ISU president, Dr. Nathan Kabwani said the agreement will help facilitate the delivery of quality training to future surveyors that will work on this incredible project.

“We welcome this collaboration as we look forward to training and capacity building of surveyors and most importantly in this project of national importance, we are very happy to participate as an institution. We pledge our total support,” Dr.Kabwani said.