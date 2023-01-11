Six journalists detained by the South Sudanese authorities a week ago are still being held incognito despite numerous calls by rights groups for their release.

They were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of circulating a video that appeared to show President Salva Kiir urinating on himself at a public event in December.

Nothing has been heard from the six journalists since their arrest despite the efforts of multiple groups to reach them.

By law, the South Sudanese authorities are required to present suspects before a judge no more than 24 hours after arresting them.

The journalists are thought to be held at the National Security headquarters in the capital Juba.

The building, known locally as the Blue House, doubles up as a dreaded detention centre where political prisoners are detained – sometimes — for years.

The country’s information minister could not be reached for comment.

Source: BBC