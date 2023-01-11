The Luweero Chief Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced Pastor, Sirajje Semanda of Revival Church Bombo and his lawyer Jimmy Arinaitwe to two and half years in prison over fraud.

The two have also been asked to pay a fine worth shs 405 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court led by Gladys Kamasanyu, on Tuesday found Semanda and Arinaitwe guilty of defrauding over 400 private school owners and parents of vulnerable children over Shs4 billion.

According to prosecution led by Allan Musinguzi, the convicts used their organisation, Hands Across the World Intiative to defraud over 5,000 victims promising to get them scholarships, trips abroad and connections to Operation Wealth Creation, which was not true.

The prosecution further stated that Semanda connived with two others, who together, promised to connect the victims to President Yoweri Museveni.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also found out that in July 2017, the convicts who claimed to be well connected to President Museveni and his brother Salim Saleh, through a scam trip dubbed ‘Israel Trip’ solicited money ranging between Shs500,000 and Shs1,500,000 from each of the victims with the promise they would go for the said trip.

However, the victims who waited for the promise to be fulfilled in vain would later petition the State House Anti Corruption Unit, which acted swiftly to arrest the pastor and his accomplice.

In 2020, Semanda was tracked and netted at Mutukula border with Tanzania as he was trying to flee the country, before later being remanded to Kitalya prison.