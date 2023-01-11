Makerere University administration has waived surcharge on late registration by students.

Previously, students who failed to register with the university within the first two weeks of the semester were required to pay a fine of Shs50,000 for late registration.

However, the university guild president, Lawrence Alionzi recently, wrote to the university administration, asking for waiving of the surcharge.

Alionzi had cited economic hardships parents and guardians were facing especially in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdown, as one of the reasons the Shs50,000 fine ought to be waived.

Now, in a letter dated January 9, 2023, the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has approved the guild’s request to lift the surcharge.

“This is to confirm that your request to waive the surcharge due to late registration owing to the prevailing economic hardships faced by parents and guardians is approved,” Nawangwe stated.

He, however, urged students to pay fees in full before commencing exams.

“By copy of this letter, the university bursar is instructed to waive the surcharge immediately,” Nawangwe directed.