By Angella Nandawula

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that children often have changes in their behaviors when sick? Did you know that some may be able to tell you when not well but others will not and interestingly won’t have any sign of a disease?

So, you and I are at task to observe our children on a daily basis in this way you may discover the unnormal. Behavior is a child’s way of expressing feelings because they can’t understand or explain what they are experiencing.

Children are not small adults, they see, feel and experience the world in a different way which changes as they grow, most importantly each child needs to be dealt with uniquely as an individual altogether. So, parents and guardians should be vigilant about these changes. Some of the changes may include;

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiredness

Sudden changes in mood

Sleep problems

Feeling sad

Irritable

Acting younger than their age

Over activity and finding it hard to relax.

You might be wondering why the changes in behavior, there could be a variety of reasons contributing to their change in behavior, below are some of them

Changes in daily routine caused by illness

Need for comfort and more attention

Separation from family and friends

Frustration from restricted activity

Anxiety or low mood about hospital and treatment

Side effects from medication

The list is endless, however, strategies and ways to manage these behavioral changes do exist and we always inform our clients about them. Please come and get the best from our Pediatrics team at Kisubi Hospital. With no doubt, your child will be in the best hands.

Our pediatric clinic runs from Monday to Saturday starting 9:00am to 4:00pm. And be sure that your child can come with friends to play with too. We have enough play ground specially made for the kids at the Paediatric ward.

The writer, Angella Nandawula is an Enrolled Comprehensive Nurse at Kisubi Hospital

For emergencies please call; Our Lady of Consolata Kisubi Hospital; Contacts: 0700-541667 / 0776-237512 WhatsApp Contact: 0702-040213 Email: [email protected] www.kisubihospital.co.ug Follow on Twitter; @kisubi_hospital