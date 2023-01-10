dfcu Bank has announced William Sekabembe as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director.

This follows Mathias Katamba’s resignation last week as the bank’s CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to dfcu Limited’s chairman board of directors, Jimmy Mugerwa, they have already received Katamba’s resignation, and are in the process of finding his replacement.

“The Board of Directors of dfcu Limited informs its shareholders and the public that Mr. Mathias Katamba, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of dfcu Bank Limited (a subsidiary of dfcu Limited) has tendered in his resignation to the dfcu Bank Board, effective January 31, 2023,” Mugerwa said in a statement.

He added, “The dfcu Bank Board of Directors, has accepted his resignation and is in the process of identifying a replacement,”

ADVERTISEMENT

He confirmed that in the meantime, Sekabembe will be serving as the CEO in the interim role.

“In the interim, the executive director, Mr. William Sekabembe, will act in the position of Chief Executive Officer and managing director,” Mugerwa confirmed.

About Sekabembe, the interim CEO of dfcu Bank

Sekabembe is a seasoned banker with 22 years’ banking experience, extensive knowledge in retail and business banking, credit risk management and product development.

He has been serving as the executive director at dfcu since 2016.

Before that, he was the head of development and institutional banking at the bank.

He has worked with several leading financial institutions in Uganda, including as head of products at Stanbic Bank Uganda and head of distribution Barclays Bank Uganda (now Absa Uganda).

He has also had exposure to different markets including; United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.