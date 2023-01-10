Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have unveiled Beto Bianchi from Brazil as the club’s new head coach.

The Brazilian was unveiled on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende by the club president, Lawrence Mulindwa, having signed a two year contract.

During the same function, Roberto Martinez was unveiled as the deputy together with Richard Wasswa as the second deputy and Ibrahim Mugisha, the goalkeeping coach.

Biography

The 56 year old previously coached Ciudad de Murcia B between 2004-2007, Atlético Ciudad (2007-2009) and Zamora between 2009-2010.

He was also a tactician at Lorca Deportiva (2011), Batavia Union (2012-2013), Pro Duta (2013–2014), RRFC (2014–2015), Kazma (2020-21) and at GD Interclube in 2021.

The Brazilian also coached the Angolan national team but has also been at Petro du Luanda between 2016 and 2019.

Bianchi will now replace fellow Brazilian national, Roberto Oliviera who left the Uganda Premier League defending champions and later joined Tanzanian giants, Simba Sports Club.