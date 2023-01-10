A Ugandan man who ran to social media to report a traffic police officer for issuing him a ticket over carrying new tyres in his vehicle trunk faced resistance after members agreed he needed to be punished.

Brian Mutabazi dashed to Twitter with a picture of a traffic police officer Bernard Turyasingura castigating him for issuing a ticket for lacking roadworthy tyres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutabazi argued that he did not understand why the officer issued the ticket yet he had just obtained new tyres and was on the way to have them installed on the car.

In his rumblings, he tagged the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, former Police Chief Commissar Asan Kasingye, the police and several media houses.

“This Traffic Officer (Benard Turasingula) at Kasangati-Matuga junction gave me a receipt that my Vehicle tyres were worn out…Yet I had new tyres in the boot of the car going to change them….Why? why? really..”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it has been the case to seek help on social media in search circumstances, Mutabazi was instead shocked when many readers said he deserved it and more.

“Law enforcement isn’t easy. The law requires you to have good tyres on the car, not in the boot. Maybe, the conversation was toxic,” Asan Kasingye replied.

This Traffic Officer(Benard Turasingula) at Kasangati-Matuga junction gave me a receipt that my Vehicle tyres were worn out…Yet I had new tyres in the boot of the car going to change them….Why ? why? really…..@FredEnanga1 @UgPolice @Ugandapolice1 @nbstv @AKasingye @ntvugand pic.twitter.com/xNzW461EwQ — Brian Diaz (@BryanMutabazi) January 7, 2023

Mukama Zamora: “Anything else apart from having new tyres on your car is considered an excuse. Pay the receipt the officer did a good job. If u managed to take his Pic why didn’t you picture the tyres in the boot? We can’t believe your story you have no evidence.”

Stewart Aheebwa: “The practice is that where u buy tires, they help fix them. Otherwise when in the boot he can’t be sure whether they are indeed for ur car or u are transporting for someone else. By the way, buying 3rd party and not displaying it can earn u a ticket.”

Tom Mugabe: “Like how do you tell one that you’ve tyres in the boot?? The traffic checks the car body not the interior.”

Phillo Mavad: Just pay for the ticket, and change your tyres! You are in the wrong! Next time change your tyres where you buy them & change in time!

Jenifa Ochwo: Sadly, when you are nabbed, “I was going to…” is not a defence. The officer can not confirm your intentions. Whether you were going to or not going to. The evidence he had was you DRIVING with visibly worn-out tyres on your car.

Just Pierro: Wait, so you posted this thinking you were not in the wrong? It’s like catching a thief with stolen goods and going to church to repent! You were still a thief at the time, sir. Now go pay the penance, repent & never steal again!

Kukwa Nelson: Technically, he was right. Good tyres are supposed to be on the car, not in the boot. Never wait for your car to fall into the category of DMCs. If it does, use a carrier to transport it to the garage for repair.

Mbaho Joshua: Do you have a tyre factory at your home, why did you carry them from where you bought them to your place? If I was the police officer I would give you that ticket too.

Ochieno Silver: Who knows you sell tyres and those in the boot was actually your stock; Ugandans ur also not easy anti-most times