Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has distributed 5,000 reflector jackets to boda boda riders as it scales up a campaign to encourage safer road use.

The ceremony was presided over by KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka who urged boda boda riders to uphold, observe proper traffic rules and safety measures.

Kisaka made the remarks on Monday during an event while meeting leaders of boda boda riders.

She said observing proper safety and traffic measures by the sector players is very instrumental in reducing accidents. She said most road accidents in the city are attributed to the boda boda riders.

“In Kampala we register 10-20 accidents involving boda bodas on a daily basis. We believe these reflector jackets will be essential in reducing accidents that happen in the city every day,” Kisaka said.

According to police reports, boda bodas are one of the major causes of accidents in the country, with at least four people dying due to motorcycles.

The jackets which also have public health information on how to prevent Ebola virus were procured by KCCA with support from the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).

Kampala has five divisions and each division was given 1,000 reflector jackets which are currently a requirement for one to ride a boda boda in the city.

Kisaka praised the sector players for the good working relationship as the authority works towards organizing the boda boda sector.

“We want to organize the industry, we are not chasing you from the city and I want to thank you for being supportive to ensure we organize the boda boda industry,” Kisaka said.

The organizing of the boda boda sector started with the census, followed by gazzeting of stages where riders will operate from and also includes training of riders from a boda boda driving school so that they can be licensed to operate in the city.

“We are going to have limited gazetted stages to ease regulation and make the city smart. The stages will be modern with waiting shades,” Kisaka said.

KCCA has an estimated 150,000 boda riders but only 42,000 have been registered in the city.

Frank Mawejje, the Kampala District Boda Boda Rider’s chairperson thanked KCCA for giving them the reflector jackets and for involving them in the process of organizing the boda boda sector.