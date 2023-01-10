The mother of the girl who was captured in a viral being beaten by colleagues over a man is 14 years old, the mother has said.

In a statement to police at Aisha Kwagala,32 a resident of Kagaba zone, Kiringente Sub-County, in the Mpigi district said the girl in question is 14 year old Pretty Nicole who ran away from home.

“She escaped from my home but I was surprised to see her being beaten by people I don’t know,” Kwagala said in a statement.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, inquiries into the incident are ongoing in a bid to arrest suspected behind the torture of the 14 year old girl that happened in Kira.

“The victim says that she was called by a friend from Ndejje in Wakiso district with pertinent issues to relay to her and that on getting there, a group begun assaulting her on accusation of snatching their boyfriends,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala Police spokesperson said the victim was lured when her friends asked her to visit them for a surprise package only to be beaten.

He noted that as part of investigations, the victim is to be subjected to medical examination to ascertain the gravity of the injuries occasioned onto her.

A case file has been opened under SD 50/09/09/2023 at Kawempe police station.