ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro stormed official buildings in the country.

Footage showed police responding with tear gas in an attempt to repel the protesters.

For those of you just joining us, welcome along (and good morning). If you are in need of a catch up, here’s where things stand in Brazil:

Thousands of supporters of far-right former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress in Brazil’s capital city Brasilia on Sunday

Crowds dressed in the national colours (yellow and green) and wrapped in the Brazilian flag overwhelmed police, in scenes reminiscent of the storming of the US Capitol two years ago

Some reached the deserted Senate chamber, others entered the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and other government buildings

Brazilian security forces say they have now regained control, as hundreds of people who stormed the buildings have been arrested by police

Bolsonaro’s supporters refuse to accept his election defeat last October by his socialist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in a week ago

Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, tweeted several hours after Congress was stormed. He condemned the protests and rejected Lula’s accusation that he had a role in spurring the unrest

Lula has inspected the damage inflicted on Congress after it was ransacked by supporters of his predecessor

A Supreme Court judge has suspended the governor of Brasilia for security failures, while the Brazilian government has announced the tightening of security around the capital

Source: BBC