Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has said that his life could be in danger because of fighting “cartels” that want to grab public property and resources in the capital city.

Speaking on NBS Television Morning Breeze, Lukwago said his decision to expose the rot at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has earned him many enemies who wish him dead. He said the threats would not deter him from exposing the truth.

“All what I am saying here invites the wrath of those who I have mentioned here. Kyofatogabye (State Minister for Kampala) said, “Wait, he is going to be bumped off”. I am not putting words in his mouth.

He claimed the Minister vowed publicly on national television that he will be no more this year.

“I am not so scared of my life but I am telling you if it happens tonight, tomorrow you will not be surprised. You will be mourning and bringing back sound bites about what I said, when I am gone. I have been picking the minds of these cartels from the rumblings of (Minister) Kyofatogabye,” he said.

“ I have studied the world of the mafias, especially when they have a ‘bindakyalakya’ speaking for them, they will always let the cat out of the bag,” Lukwago added.

Lukwago said that he had suffered impeachment and blackmail at the hands of mafia whom he blamed for fabricating lies against him over his fight to return the city to the people of Kampala.

“Have you ever worked under a failed state? If you put me in the spotlight as an individual, what about the councillors? Give me credit, I am facing this wrath more or less singlehandedly,” he said.

Lukwago stressed that the main issue that should be at the forefront of any discussion at the moment is the inflated costs of road maintenance in the city.

In December last year, a letter purported to be from Gen Salim Saleh is quoted to have said he has withdrawn his support to Lukwago’s political fights unless he comes out to apologise to him over comments he made about him in the public.

But Lukwago said that he had dragged the government owned newspaper, the New Vision, to court for “fabricating” a story about him in regards to Gen Saleh’s letter.