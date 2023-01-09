A report by the traffic police has revealed that on the first seven days of the new year 2023, a total of 340 accidents have happened on Ugandan roads.

“In the period between January 1 and 8, 2023, there were 340 accidents, which 79 people were killed 245 injured,” ASP Faridah Nampiima said on Monday.

She explained that of the 340 accidents, 59 of these were fatal and 106 minor with a total of 324 were victims of the accidents.

According to traffic police, the accidents were mostly caused by careless driving including drivers who drift from one lane to the other, driving while speaking on mobile phones and overtaking in dangerous spots.

The statistics show that the accidents are only a reminiscent of happenings during the festive season last year.

For example, at least 55 people died in road crashes in four days in 206 crashes between December, 23 and 26.

The deaths continued even after Christmas festivities.

For example on December 28,at least 10 people lost their lives when a Mercedes Benz Actros trailer from Masaka heading to Mbarara side had a rear tyre burst and rammed into oncoming vehicles including a Toyota Hiace and a Mark II Grande, killing 10 people on the spot.

Between December 30 and January, 1, 2023,there were 104 road crashes in which 35 people died and 114 sustained serious injuries.

Last week, a fatal accident saw 19 people killed and over 20 injured after a bus rammed into a stationary trailer near Corner Kamdini along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The crash that happened at around mid-day saw a bus registration number UAT 259P belonging to Roblyn bus company traveling from Kampala to Gulu ram into a stationary trailer registration number UAZ 381A/UBD 318C which was offloading cassava.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus hit the trailer parked at the roadside without any signs that the bus was parked on the roadside.

The crash ripped through the left side of the bus with all passengers on that side affected by the accident.

Several members of the public have raised concern over the increasing cases of road accidents which have claimed lives of many, including drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

.This state of affairs has puzzled both government and public on what to do to reduce the road carnage.