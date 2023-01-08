The Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi was on Saturday night airlifted to Kampala from Kinkizi, Kanungu following developing health complications.

According to eyewitnesses, the minister, also a Member of Parliament for Kinkizi West in Kanungu District, was visiting his constituents only to develop health complications suddenly.

He was rushed to Kambuga Hospital for management but his condition proved too big after an hour of admission.

He was consequently airlifted to Kampala in critical condition to manage his health further.

There has been no communication yet from the Ministry but sources close to the family confirm that the minister is unwell.

One Turyamomwe Fred recorded the proceedings of Baryomunsi’s airlift on video and captioned: “Quickest recovery Honourable Minister”

We are still updating this story