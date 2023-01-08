By Richard Oyel

Four people have been confirmed dead and several others critically injured following an ethnic clash between the Pian of Nakapiripirit and the Pokot of Amudat district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict is said to have broken out due to a dispute over the grazing land located in Kawaxh Sub County.

“The victims were shot using bows and arrows and later died from the injuries,” the Nakapiripirit District Liaison Officer told Nile Post.

Police confirmed the incident and said say they are maintaining presence in the area to prevent possible escalation

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have dispatched a team of Police officers under the command of Nakapiripirit DPC and the ASTU Zonal commander to manage the situation at hand,” Mike Longole, the Mt.Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said.,

Last month regional political leaders agreed to cease hostilities after another ethnic clash nearly broke out between the Tepeth of Moroto and the Pokot of Amudat over Nakonyen grazing land where government intends to build a dam.

Residents have demanded justice for those who have been killed in the fight

“This is not the first time we are having clash on this piece of land. The government should come and protect us.” Sobing Nangiro Betty, a resident of Kawach told Nile Post.