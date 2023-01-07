The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has shuffled senior commanders in different directorates and departments.

According to the latest shuffle, Senior Commissioner of Police, James Apora, the commandant of the police marine unit has been appointed as the acting director of police fire and rescue services.

Apora replaces AIGP Joseph Mugisa whose contract has not yet been renewed by President Museveni after expiry.

Sources say AIGP Mugisa could have followed fellow directors whose contracts were not renewed by the president as he sought to rid police of the old guard to usher in fresh blood to take charge of the force that he has always blamed of not listening to his advice.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the Uganda police force and once an officer at this rank clocks 45 years of age, he or she is given a three year contract and thereafter renewed for two years.

More changes

According to the latest changes, Commissioner of Police, Franklin Kugonza has been appointed as the acting deputy director in charge of fleet management whereas Commissioner of Police, Irene Emeri has been sent to Logistics directorate as the deputy director.