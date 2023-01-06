The Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading global reputation firm, has released the 2023 list of 100 most reputable Africans, and features two Ugandans.

Released this week, the list features 100 top African individuals from diverse sectors including; governance/leadership, entertainment, human rights/advocacy, education, and business.

Among the 100, is Winnie Byanyima, a Ugandan human rights activist, feminist and diplomat.

Byanyima who is also wife to opposition figure, Dr. Kiiza Besigye is the under-secretary of UN and executive director of UNAIDS, a role she has held since 2019.

UNAIDS is a United Nations (UN) sponsored programme that seeks to address specific challenges of the global HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Byanyima has also previously served as the executive director of Oxfam International.

Another Ugandan on the list is Victor Ochen, a grass-root and human rights advocate.

Ochen is the founder of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET), a Ugandan human rights organization based in Lira.

Founded in 2005, Nobel Peace Prize-nominated AYINET provides physical and psychosocial care and rehabilitation to Ugandans affected by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war in the Northern region of Uganda.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s President William K. Ruto, President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera and Senator Chantal Moussokoura Fanny of Ivory Coast were among the recognised in the category of governance and policy.