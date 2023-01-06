The Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS)has eased the process for replacing a lost driving permit.

“Previously, we required applicants who were replacing lost licences to advertise the loss in a national newspaper. The requirement has been scrapped; we now only need a police letter,” UDLS announced on Friday morning.

Previously, a driver who has lost his driving permit and seeks to replace it ought to place an advert in the newspapers, mainly New Vision and Bukedde and provide proof of the advert to UDLS as you go to process for a duplicate copy.

This cost money and time to.

However, according to the new guidelines, this is no longer required.

Requirements

According to the Uganda Driver Licensing System(UDLS), those who have lost or misplaced their driving permits and seek to get duplicate copies are required to present a valid national ID for Ugandans .

UDLS says that they also accept a duplicate/ copy of the national ID, its photocopy or NIRA verification letter in case the application doesn’t have any of the above documents.

For non-Ugandans, valid passport, visa and if applicable, work permit, dependant pass or original copies of student passes and for refugees, original copies of refugee cards issued by the Office of the Prime Minister are required.

Those who seek to replace their driving permits are also required to provide a police report, proof of payment and fully filled out driving licence application form.

UDLS has been hailed by members of the public as being one of the most efficient government institutions in its role of issuing driving permits since replacing South African firm, Face Technologies in 2020.