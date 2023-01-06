National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Edrine Wafula Koholo has been elected Kyambogo University’s 19th guild president.

Wafula was declared winner of the hotly contested guild race by Kyambogo’s returning officer, Brian Rwakijuma after obtaining the largest number of votes in the election held on Thursday at the university.

According to the results announced at the university’s tally centre, Wafula got 3175 votes against his closest rival Yunus Ssengooba’s 2307 (UYD) while Brian Okori of FDC garnered 2092 votes.

Micheal Nkwanga came fourth with 703 votes followed by NRM’s Steven Katete and Alfred Alioni who got 327 and 108 votes respectively.

“Accordingly, as returning officer for Kyambogo Electoral Commission, I declare Edrine Wafula Koholo obtained the largest number of votes, winner for guild presidential electoral race 2022/2023,” Rwakijuma declared.

Following his victory, Wafula was congratulated by the NUP fraternity led by party president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“Congratulations Cde. Wafula Edrine upon being elected Kyambogo University Guild President. May you have the courage, the will, and the clarity of purpose to fulfil your promises to the students who have entrusted you with their vote. Go and serve, my brother,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the newly elected guild president thanked NUP for the tremendous support.

“Thank you so much our S.G NUP, your willingness and dedication to rallying a youthful generation to a common purpose and the character is an inspiration to confidence that certainly freedom is insight if we only come together!” Wafula said.