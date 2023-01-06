Police have tracked and arrested the master of ceremony accused of asking revelers to move out of a concert at Freedom City to watch fireworks a display which resulted into a stampede that killed 10.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Elvia Francis Jjuuko was tracked and arrested from Mityana where he had gone into hiding following the incident on new year’s day.

“He has been brought back to Kampala and is right now detained at Katwe Police station. He is charged with rash and negligent acts,” Onyango said.

The development follows the arrest of events promoter, Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex over similar charges related to negligence that led to death of 10 people including young children.

He has since been remanded to Luzira by the magistrates court in Makindye.

Police say there was negligence on the side of the event organiers who allegedly closed four entries/ exits and only left one as they sought to prevent gatecrashers at the concert.

According to police, when the master of ceremony asked revelers to move out to watch fireworks, there was a stampede as over 7000 revelers squeezed themselves in one exit point leading to death of 10.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.