The number of people who died in the midnight accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway has risen to 19, police have said.

According to the North Kyoga police spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema, three more people have succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital in critical condition to see the death toll rise from 16 to 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three more accident victims admitted at Atapara hospital have succumbed to injuries sustained,” Okema said on Friday afternoon.

Injured

The midnight accident saw a bus belonging to Roblyn bus company traveling from Kampala to Gulu ram into a stationary trailer that was offloading cassava at Adebe trading center near corner Kamdini.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the North Kyoga police spokesperson, 21 passengers are now fighting for their lives in hospital.

He named Akello Mary Lucy 44 year old from Kitgum, Auma Rose 47 year old from Kitgum, Oyo Francis 38 year old from Lamwo, Akanya Caroline 30 yrs old from Kitgum, Alimo Nancy 20 year old from Kitgu, Oluka Morris 28 year old from Gulu, Acele Denis 43 year old from Kitgum, Okwera David 35 year old from Kitgum, Okecha Patrick 36 year old from Zombo, Anyway Benson 55 year old from Pader, Akello Flavia 32 year old from Kitgum, Odur Albert 43 year old from Gulu, Acaye Joseph 30 year old from Gulu, Ayaa Beatrice 30 year old from Kitgum, Agwech Kevin 34 year old from Kitgum, Laker Christine 40 year old from Kitgum, Nafuna Rehema Sarah 27 year old from Mukono and Acen Proscivia 24 year old from Kitgum.

Okema said the identities of three other accident victims are not yet known since they are no able to speak.

“We pray for a speedy recovery for the injured and souls of the departed ones to Rest in eternal peace,” Okema said.