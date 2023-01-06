Mauritanian police at the Nouakchott airport have prevented former President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz from travelling abroad, he says.

Mr Abdelaziz was about to board an Air France flight when police officers told him he was not allowed to leave the country. They also seized his passport.

“I am the former president Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz. The political police prevented me from traveling abroad. Although I am not under any judicial supervision. There is no legal reason from them to prevent me from travelling,” the former president said in a video recording posted on social media.

He accused the “corrupt regime” of “targeting him and mistreating him”. The government has not yet responded.

The former president together with top officials who worked under him from 2008 to 2019 are being investigated over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Mr Abdelaziz says he is the victim of political score-settling, and says he should enjoy immunity under the country’s constitution, according to the AFP news agency.

