The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) has distanced itself from the viral document by Ugandan promoters showing the amount at which Ugandan musicians should be hired.

The document in question was issued on Wednesday by promoters under their umbrella, the National Promoters Association (NPA) and contained a list of charges for different musical artists.

The document which has since gone viral on social media saw politician cum musician Robert Kyagulanyi ranked the most expensive artist to hire, at Shs20 million.

Bobi Wine was followed by David Lutalo (Shs6m), Sheeba Karungi (Shs5.5m) and Eddy Kenzo (Shs5m).

The same list saw musicians Jose Chameleone, Winnie Nwagi, Rema Namakula and Juliana Kanyomozi rated at Shs4m while Bebe Cool was surprisingly, ranked among the least expensive to hire (Sh1.5m).

The document has since divided opinions among Ugandans especially on social media with some questioning the rating of some of the artists.

On Thursday, UMA, in a statement trashed the document in question, saying promoters have no right to dictate fees at which artists should perform.

“We strongly believe that the right to set prices for performances is the artist’s prerogative. Artist rates are determined based on various factors and dynamics, including perceived value, reputation, recognition, popularity, personal goals and perspective, among others,” the statement signed by UMA Secretary, Phina Mugerwa stated.

According to NPA, the list was issued to minimise the risks taken by promoters in the music business.

“According to research we conducted as promoters in Uganda from the lockdown we have seen it necessary to reverse the price for our artists if we are to stay in business,” NPA stated.

“We are not demeaning our artists but we are saving our job, any artist who’s not happy with these guidelines is free to organize him or herself,” the association added.

However, UMA says it should be between the artist and promoter to come up with a mutually beneficial agreement rather than the status quo the promoters’ association is pushing.

“We hope that this clears up any misunderstanding and we look forward to continuing to work with the National Promoters Association in promoting the growth and success of the music industry in Uganda,” UMA said