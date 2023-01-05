Uganda entered the New Year 2023 with a show of unity on Saturday, December 31, 2022 among its famously competitive media houses.

Various media houses across Uganda come together for a common cause – ‘Celebrating Uganda’.

Media houses such as Next Media (NBS and Sanyuka TV), Vision Group (Bukedde 1 and 2, Urban TV, Wan Luo, Radio West, Radio West, TV West), Spirit Media Group (Spirit Radio and TV), BBS (BBS TV), Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC TV and Magic 1), Baba TV, and KBS TV, joined hands to showcase the Pearl of Africa New Year Celebration dubbed ‘PANYC 2022.’

Afro Mobile further carried the live feed throughout the 12-hour broadcast, with streamers also able replay the production when they download the app or access it via Web on www.afromobile.com.

For most of the stations, this last edition was not the first they had gotten on board to air previous PANYC productions, with a few stations, such as Spirit TV and Radio, getting on board this year.

For the past two years, the PANYC productions have focused on a specific theme with the 2022 edition’s being, “Celebrating Uganda,” focussed on seeing Ugandans come together more to appreciate our motherland’s rich culture, history and potential, with production and casting guided by the four pillars of ‘Love Uganda,’ ‘Explore Uganda,’ ‘Celebrate Uganda’ and ‘Inspire Hope.’

The celebrations started airing at 2:00 PM on 31st December with performances from various Ugandan entertainers.

One of the highlights of the event was a 360 live coverage of celebrations happening around the country relayed by various media house journalists stationed in different parts of Uganda.

The celebrations climaxed with an iconic display of fireworks, a tradition that ushers in the new year.

Ben Mwine, Producer of PANYC said, “Uganda is one of the best countries in the world, and yet we pay little attention to the good things. Even in the midst of all the bad things, there’s a lot of good things to celebrate. We started having meeting with different media groups, urging them that it’s media’s responsibility to try and bring Uganda together.”

Ben further added that what makes PANYC very special is that journalists from all the media houses scattered across the country give updates on how the different parts are ushering in the new year, helping people at home have a 360 view of this on top of the live performances happening at the Next Media Park.

Uganda Communications Commission’s Head of Public and International Relations, Rebecca Mukite, echoed why UCC was part of the 2022 celebrations, “As we regulate and work with sector players to create a stable communication environment, the message we put out there becomes the narrative we create for our country.

“Communication has made us global citizens, but that shouldn’t blur the fact that we are Ugandans by heritage. Uganda is our identity, and the extent to which we use communications to build our heritage and create an identity of Uganda is the image we’re creating in the eyes of the world. Through PANYC, we’re telling the Ugandan story, a good story,” Mukite added.

PANYC 2022 was a great success, bringing together media professionals from across the country for a common cause to celebrate Uganda. It was a powerful reminder of the impact that the media can have when it works together for a good cause.