Attention football fans! The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be hosting the 7th edition of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) games from January 13th to February 4th, 2023, and Sanyuka Prime will be broadcasting all 32 live games to Uganda homes.

This biennial tournament features 16 nations from across Africa and showcases players who compete in their country’s domestic leagues.

According to Sanyuka Prime Brand Manager, Nicholas Ngobi, showing CHAN is a commitment the station has made to its audience to bring them the best in sports content.

Ngobi stated, “CHAN is a major continental tournament that we did not want our fans to miss out on. This tournament is special because Uganda is among the participating nations, so all Ugandans will be able to watch all the Uganda Cranes matches LIVE on Sanyuka Prime.”

In addition to providing live coverage of all the games, Sanyuka Prime will also have highlights and analysis from a team of experts, as well as special features on the teams and players.

CHAN joins the spectrum of other tournaments and sports content that Sanyuka Prime airs, such as the StarTimes Uganda Premiere League and Bundesliga, further strengthening its position as the leading sports and entertainment channel in Uganda.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action, tune in to StarTimes free-to-air channel 251 on Antenna and StarTimes Channel 238 on Satellite.