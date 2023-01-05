The Legal Brains Trust, a non for profit organization headed by lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde has written to the High Court complaining over a delay by the court to decide a case in which they sued government over plans to install digital trackers in all vehicles.

The Legal Brains Trust and jailed lawyer, Male Mabirizi in 2021 ran to court seeking a temporary injunction restraining government and all its agents from enforcing the presidential directives, cabinet resolutions and an MOU signed with Joint Stock Company, a Russian digital security company to install digital tracking devices in all vehicles in the country.

In the latest petition to the registrar of the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala, Legal Brains Trust says despite the court setting November last year to give a ruling on their application, the same has never been done.

“We were informed by the trial judge when this matter last came up for mention on 20 June 2022 and 17 October 2022 that the ruling in the temporary injunction application would be delivered on 1 0 November 2022, however, the same has not been delivered up to date. The aforementioned delay is difficult to justify to our client in light of the fact that there are plans to start implementation of the impugned mandatory vehicle tracking sometime in March 2023,” Legal Brains Trust says in its letter.

The petitioners say it is high time court expeditiously disposed of the matter to avoid being overtaken by events as government plans to start the installation of digital number plates in March, two months from today.

“The gravity and nature of the issues at stake demand an expeditious disposal in the interests of the nation. Accordingly, we humbly pray that the ruling in this matter be delivered in d t preserve the status quo.”

The developments comes on the backdrop of media reports, particularly in the Daily Monitor which indicated that government intends to start installation of digital car number plates in March.