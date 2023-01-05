Ugandans in the agriculture and health sectors will have an opportunities to benchmark from their counterparts from Holland during this year’s Uganda-Netherlands business convention set for August, 21 t0 26 in Amsterdam, organisers have said.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Dr. Joachim Kikomeko, one of the organisers of the convention said this year’s edition will present a rare opportunity for Ugandans to compare notes with their counterparts in Netherlands.

“Netherlands is a country eight times smaller than Uganda but in agriculture, the country is more developed than the whole of Africa. If you want to benchmark on agriculture, Netherlands is the way to go. This business convention will therefore be an opportunity for Ugandan farmers to benchmark with their counterparts in Europe, especially Netherlands,” Dr. Kikomeko said.

“Farmers will have field visits where they will visit the successful farmers and companies to learn from them. If for example you say you are rearing chicken, we will take you to a farm that deals in this, for you to get first-hand information on how it is done and on a large scale.”

He noted that the convention will also be another opportunity for those in the health to learn the good practices and the advanced technology that Netherlands has to offer.

According to the organisers of the Uganda-Netherlands business convention, unlike other conventions, the one in Amsterdam will provide an opportunity for participants to spend three days in the field interacting with either fellow farmers, companies or other people in the health profession in Netherlands to allow them network.

“This will also be platform for networking for business minded Ugandans here in Uganda and those in the diaspora. We will also have policy makers from both Uganda and Netherlands.”

Dr. Kikomeko said the biggest aim is to promote Uganda as an investment destination for investors from Netherlands but also Ugandans in the diaspora.

He said that through the convention, Ugandans will be able to access the European market but also get exposed to modern agribusiness techniques but also get business partners.

According to Post Bank’s Florence Nsenga, the business convention will provide a platform for Ugandans in the diaspora to see how they can invest back home but also access services like banking back home.

“During the convention, we will help Ugandans in the diaspora know about bank services back home like getting loans, insurance and houses even if they are not here. As Post Bank, we will be providing these services,” Nsenga said.

According to organisers, those seeking to attend the Uganda-Netherlands business convention will pay $400 for registration.