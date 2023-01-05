Police in Ayivu West division in Arua city are investigating an incident in which a woman killed her father over food.

The suspect who is currently under custody at Ayivu police in Onduparaka is identified as Rose Maliko alias Kiiza aged 24 years and resident of Gila village, Nyiovura Ward, Ayivu West division who allegedly murdered her own father Alias Ponzio, aged 48 years, a resident of the same village.

“Its alleged that the deceased who is the biological father of Rose Maliko told her to go and fetch water from the well for home use, which she refused. In the evening when food was ready, the late told the suspect not to eat since she refused to fetch water for family use. This prompted the suspect Maliko to first move away in anger but she came back shortly to hit her father so hard with a hoe handle on the head. He fell down unconsciously and died immediately,” Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson said.

She noted that when police received this information, a team from Ayivu West division rushed to the scene and recorded relevant statements from witnesses .

They also recovered the body and conveyed it to Arua Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Angucia said by the time they reached , the suspect had disappeared but was tracked down and arrested on Wednesday.

She revealed that information gathered from family members and neighbours indicates that the suspect has been a lazy person who doesn’t like to do anything, and because of that, she had been promising to kill any one of her parents who tells her to do house work.

It was also said that suspect first got married but the marriage failed due to her indiscipline. She returned to her father’s house with a baby of one and a half years.