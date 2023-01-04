Police in Bududa District have detained a 22-year-old woman for hacking her two children to death.

The incident happened in Bukibumbi lower village, Bukibumbi Parish Bukalasi Sub County in Bududa district.

Sylvia Wemesa reportedly closed herself in the house with her only two sons and hacked each of them.

Isaac Khatiya, the father to the two children recounts he had been with Wemesa earlier but she dashed home briefly and did not return.

On reaching home, Khatiya found the children lying in a pool of blood.

He says Wemesa had a persistent mental disorder which has been on and off, adding that she has been stable of late.

Wemesa is now detained at Bududa Central Police Station.

Elgon Region Police Spokes Person Rogers Taitika confirmed the incident by saying Sylvia Wemesa attempted to flee towards the national park but was intercepted by locals’ intelligence.

Taitika further revealed that Wemesa would be subjected to a medical examination to ascertain her mental status.

Taitika added that “It is a common practice for people involved in capital offences to claim or create an impression that they are mentally unstable to foil investigations and to evade prosecution in the courts of law”