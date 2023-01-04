I&M Bank Uganda Limited has appointed seasoned banker, Joseph Biryahwaho as their head of Risk.

The appointment was confirmed by the bank in a statement released this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased to introduce Joseph Biryahwaho as the head of Risk, I&M Bank (Uganda) Limited, effective November 9, 2022,” I&M announced.

Biryahwaho joins I&M, from FINCA Uganda where he has been serving as head of Risk Management since January 2020.

Biography

ADVERTISEMENT

A seasoned banker, Biryahwaho boasts over 16 years’ experience in the banking industry.

He started his started his career as a credit officer with Faulu Uganda in 2005, before moving to Stanbic Bank Uganda where he served in various roles and rose through the ranks over 14 years, to head the Risk Management function as head of operational risk and acting chief risk officer.

At Stanbic, he established the first business continuity management desk, the first enterprise risk appetite, stress testing frameworks, the first Information and cyber security frameworks, and the risk data aggregation and reporting capabilities, among other milestones.

Biryahwaho later moved to Finca Uganda with a passion for steering corporate strategy more directly, while contributing to the institution’s penetration into the underserved markets of Uganda, leveraging capabilities like data science, digital lending, and recommendation systems.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) from Makerere University Business School.