D#Maestroz band closed out an epic 2022 with an even more thrilling performance at Pearl of Africa National Youth End of Year party (PANYC 2022) proving that they are here to dominate.

The band’s live performance and original music showed why they were one of the main acts at PANYC 2022 as they took the audience, at home and in the Next Media Park on a musical journey to remember.

Away from the usual covers of famous hits most bands are known for, bass guitarist Denno’s performance of his original piece ‘Sunshine’ kicked off the evening in style with acoustic guitarist Splash Ella also doing his ‘Would you come’ a smooth ballad keeping the audience yearning for more.

As the new year drew closer ‘Zoom zoom’ an afro pop tune by vocalist Tracey Nowels, Rated Next One break out star Daniel Kaweesi’s Nebwonfunya funya took the excitement a notch higher with an outstanding performance of the tune ‘Survivor’ by Elmino ushering revelers both at the venue and those on TV into the new year in style.

Backed by Agustine Mukisa on the drums and Emma Byamukisa on the keys, D#Maestroz band pulled off yet another memorable performance to close the year in a way that got pundits thinking it surely should be recognized as one of the big fast rising bands to watch come 2023.

In the year, D#Maestroz band had played back up at a number of big live concerts including B2C’s mega mid year concert at Freedom City, Sheebah Kalungi’s much lauded two day concerts at the Kampala Serena hotel in December, Desire Luzinda’s live studio recording at the Makindye based studio that garnered 60,000 plus views in a couple of hours to mention but a few.

What a way to end 2022 and welcome in 2023!

