Residents of Amanang and Kwirot Sub-counties have decried the long distances they trek to get to the nearest health facilities, despite efforts by government to solve the matter.

In 2018, government upgraded Amanag and Kwirot health centers in a bid to improve the health sector in Bukwo district and consequently allocated shs1.5 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year under the Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfer Programme (UGIFT) to expand the infrastructure to match the new status.

This would later be followed by a boost in staff and supplies with an objective of bringing services closer to the community.

The contract was awarded to Kwik build Contractors and Engineering Ltd for both facilities but three years later, the contractor abandoned the site after raising the building to wall-plate level.

The project that was meant to be completed in the preceding financial year drugged on until the district terminated the contractor.

Fred Soyekwo a district councilor says the contractor borrowed startup capital to a tune of shs240 million from the district to finance his project

This in his view was a clear show of a lack of capacity.

Former Resident District Commissioner Tom Chesol says the contractor was highly indebted, adding that he had got materials on credit from local suppliers and did not pay.

The secretary for social services on the district executive committee Yeko Edwin Siiwo told Nile Post that “money meant for the two facilities was misappropriated by the then Chief Administrative Officer Balaba Swaib”

The said CAO ,Balaba was interdicted in 2021.

Meanwhile, funds meant for the projects kept bouncing back to the national treasury for three consecutive financial years.

Consequently, the facilities continue to operate at health center II level something that defeats the objective of its elevation to a higher status.

The secretary of social services says a new contractor has been secured but they are waiting for the money to be reverted by the line ministries to complete the works.

District authorities hoped to resume the project last financial year but this was frustrated by the late release of funds.

Bukwo District Health Officer Dr. Edward Sabiti told Nile Post that the money was released at the end of the financial year when all the processes needed to effect its use could not be completed.

District authorities hoped to have the money reverted early this financial year to enable the new contractor to commence work but it has not been the case.

Their worry is that the money could be reverted to the national coffers and delay the projects further should it be released late again.

Bukwo District Health Officer Dr. Edward Sabiti has emphasized the urgency to beat the harsh weather pattern coupled with poor terrain that could slow work.

Sabiti says it is difficult to move materials during the rainy season adding that the best time is between March and August .

The delays have also significantly impacted the contract sum.

District authorities are also worried that the funds allocated for the project three years ago may not be sufficient to complete the work given the inflation and skyrocketing commodity prices.

“For instance, cement then was shs35,000 , today it is over shs40,000. We want the contractor to start as we ascertain the variations,” said Dr. Sabiti.

Despite the challenges encountered in the first projects, the DHO says subsequent projects are on track. Chepkwasita & Brim (complete), while Aralam, Kapkoros, and Tulel are still in progress.

Bukwo district has been allocated eight health centre III infrastructure projects under the UGIFT.