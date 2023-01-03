Security has arrested a man suspected to be a member of terrorist and rebel group ADF from Buseyi A village in Iganga district.

The suspect, whose identity has been concealed is said to be between 15 and 20 years old.

Busoga East Regional Police Commander ) SSP Asiimwe Samuel confirmed the incident and said that after the arrest of the suspect, a search was carried out at his house and an assortment of items related to bomb making were recovered.

He said items parts of iron bars, some wires and other materials use in making of improvised explosive devices were recovered.

The RPC said that preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to a number of terrorist incidents that have taken place across the country, particularly attacks on police installations, private security organizations in which a number of weapons have been stolen and several lives lost..

The police also recovered a number plate from a pit latrine that had been wrapped in clothing resembling an army uniform .

The suspect was however driven to Kampala together with other co-accused to help police in their investigations.

RPC Asiimwe said investigations into the matter are still ongoing but urged the public to always be vigilant and report any suspicious individual and behavior

He also advised landlords to introduce their tenants to the relevant authorities for record-keeping and follow-up in case something happens in the future.

The development comes at a time when security is involved in operations aimed at busting ADF cells around the country.