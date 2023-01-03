Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi also known as Abitex has been remanded to Luzira over negligence which led to death of 10 people including juveniles during a stampede at Freedom City Mall.

Abitex, as he is commonly referred to was on Tuesday afternoon arraigned before the magistrates court in Makindye and eight counts related to negligence leading to death of nine persons contrary to section 227 of the Penal Code Act were read to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state prosecutor, Eunice Opia told court that the 52 year old music promoter who was the organizer of the concert in a manner so rush and negligent caused the death of nine people by closing other outlets of the venue leaving only one small gate which could not allow over 20,000 people to move easily out of the concert venue.

Abitex however denied the charges but the state prosecutor said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The trial grade one magistrate, Igga Adiru remanded the promoter until January, 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abitex was represented by Erias Lukwago from Lukwago and Company Advocates.

The law

Section 227 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who, by any rash or negligent act not amounting to manslaughter, causes the death of another person is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or to a fine not exceeding seventy thousand shillings or to both such imprisonment and fine.

Section 228 states that any person who does any act with respect to, or omits to take proper precautions against, any probable danger, from any machinery of which he or she is solely or partly in charge of commits a negligent act.