Telecom company, Airtel will in March release the seven Ugandan finalists for its The Voice Africa singing competition.

According to Noel Byuma, the head of brand and communications at Airtel Uganda, the seven successful contestants from Uganda will each get $5000 but also join other finalists from all over the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are keen on empowering the community and The Voice Africa presents a platform that will help to discover and champion the musical talents of Ugandan Youth. This will enable them to achieve their full potential on the regional and global stage,” Byuma said.

“The Voice Africa features high-profile coaches who help the participants shape their musical career journey and if we are lucky and a Ugandan wins, they will have a life- changing opportunity of a recording contract with Universal Studios, which is the leading music producer label in the world.”

She noted that the seven will then be flown to Nigeria to film the show, alongside seven other contestants from each of Airtel Africa’s 13 other markets in Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, DRC among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next stage is the unique and show-stopping blind auditions, for which The Voice is internationally renowned. Decisions from a high-profile panel of expert coaches will be based solely on voice, and not on looks. The coaches will hear the contestants perform, but they will not get to see them – thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the contestant’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. “

“Once the teams are set, they enter the battle round, where coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice, and sharing the secrets of their success along with the help from their celebrity advisers.”

Noela explained that at the end of various vocal challenges, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the new knockout rounds where coaches will decide who to take forward to the live shows.

In this final phase, 16 potential singing superstars from across Africa – including two from Uganda will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast,

The television audience will vote to save their favorite artists and one grand winner will ultimately be named ‘The Voice Africa’.

“The overall winner in Africa will then walk away with $100,000 prize package and a recording contract with Universal Studios – the leading music producers in the world.”