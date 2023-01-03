Absa Bank Uganda has announced a special financing package intended to help customers kick start the new year on a stronger foundation.

The enhanced financing offering targeting salaried individuals includes a 2-month repayment holiday upfront, 0% arrangement fees and seven – year repayment period for unsecured loans for new customers.

The bank is also offering up to shs 2 billion on mortgages and 0% arrangement fees for customers acquiring homes.

The intervention is timely, it’s an opportunity for our customers to tick off new year goals such as acquiring a dream home, car, land, and school fees.

“ We want our customers to continue in the spirit of celebrating their numerous achievements for 2022 by providing opportunities for them to achieve more goals in the new year. These goals could be school fees, home ownership, purchasing land, a new car or starting a business. As such, we are driven to inspire more celebrations, achievements and the desire to help bring our customers’ possibilities to life,” said Musa Jallow, Absa Bank Uganda’s Retail Banking Director.

“As a customer-centered bank, we are constantly listening to the needs of the customer and the industry. We leverage these insights to provide solutions towards becoming the banking partner of choice for everyone in Uganda.”

According to officials, to take advantage of the offers, customers ought to visit any of the bank branches or its website on www.absa.co.ug.