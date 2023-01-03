Four time presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye has attributed the increasing injustice in the country to insecurity, saying that president Museveni has “completely” failed to address some of these pressing issues that are affecting Ugandans.

He said the most urgent thing this year that needs to be addressed is to create freedom and justice, calling for peace and justice as the country continues battling turbulent times including the high cost of living, insecurity, corruption and high unemployment levels.

According to Besigye, 2023 is the year of action of fixing the mess that he claimed has been created by the regime.

“I saw Mr. Museveni complaining about criminality, terrorists but this is a song they have been there all time he has been in office. And he has always been saying ‘we are going to crash them, we kill so many, we captured so many’ but more keeps coming, ” said Besigye.

Besigye who is also the leader of the People’s Front for Transition(PFT) said the challenges of shrinking political space in the country can only be resolved by continuous fighting to ensure that president Museveni is dislodged from power as soon as possible.

“That is a revolutionary action. The people must understand that in order to have a say they must earn it. It will not be granted to them. All countries that are free fought for their freedom. In Uganda we have already achieved half of the freedom, “he said in an interview with NBS television.

He said the half of the freedom he is talking about is the fight against foreign domination, adding that this was a serious battle because this group was stronger than president Museveni and his leadership.

“The foreign control had the capacity that this one (Museveni and his team) could never approach. They made the guns that they controlled us with. These ones have no capacity to make guns. The foreigners had the empire, they controlled the world. They had world resources at their disposal,” he said.

Besigye said since independence, Uganda has never seen any political party being voted into power, adding that those that led the country before were brought by guns and not parties or the population.

“So, it is the guns that rule this country not the people. The people of Uganda have never voted anybody out of power. Political parties before they are able to perform their role, they must fight for their freedom,” he said.