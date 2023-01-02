The Kariisa Foundation has donated a fully stocked library to Ruhaama Secondary School.

The library, which was donated on Sunday, January 1, was constructed from the ground up through contributions by the descendants of Mzee Abdunoor Kariisa.

ADVERTISEMENT

While officiating at the commissioning of the library, Kin Kariisa the Group CEO of Next Media revealed their motivation as a family to support and aid a strong foundation for the Ruhaama community.

“It is something that we are proud of to give back to the community to keep producing many more transformers to serve Uganda and the world out of this place” Kariisa noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In company of his wife and children, Kin Kariisa, also applauded the school board for letting them to establish this state-of-the-art library and the engineering team for proving value for money.

“I want to thank you Dr. Steven Twinomugisha and your board for allowing us to put this library in memory of our great father Mzee Kariisa who died when I was just two years old, and to the team that was led by Eng. Ssemujju Abaasi, thank you so much for using the money well to see that today we are commissioning this structure” Kariisa said.

Mohammad Kaliisa, the chairman Kariisa Foundation, on behalf of the Kariisa family urged the school staff to maintain the facility for future generations but also read the books that have been put in the library. “Read these books don’t let them rust, read them, challenge them, and keep it well for other coming brothers and sisters to use,” Kaliisa urged.

He also noted that, “As the Kariisa family we are not rich but rich at heart and we share the little we have access to with the community and do not expect anything in return save for Allah rewarding us.”

Kariisa stressed that, “You do not need to have much to give.”

Nicholas Tumutoreine, the head teacher of Ruhaama secondary school, applauded the Karissa family for the gesture and said he hoped this facility would greatly boost academic performance in the school.

“We want to thank the Kariisa family for this library, we have been suffering without a library and students having no books too, ” Tumutoreine said, adding that, “We hope this will attract more students here at Ruhaama secondary school this year.

The new library was commissioned in memory of the late Abdunoor Kariisa, the father of the group CEO Next Media and his siblings. The library is equipped with books, tables and seats.

The school, in thanksgiving, rewarded the Kariisa family with a Friesian cow as a token of appreciation for their great support.