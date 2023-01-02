As early as March last year, the First Son who also by then doubled as the Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba made several cryptic tweets.

Whereas many didn’t understand what he meant, the person behind the tweets knew what he was up to.

The tweets were meticulously put out with proper grammar and didn’t not only comment about local affairs but also in the international sphere.

On March, 8 during the International women’s day celebrations, Muhoozi tweeted that he had retired from the army.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda every day,” he tweeted.

This however turned out to be a prank and to those in the know, he sought to test the waters.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye would later say that Gen Muhoozi had not yet retired from the army.

Courts more controversy

He courted more controversy when he tweeted in support of the Tigray rebels fighting the Ethiopian government, accusing the later of human rights abuses.

Gen Muhoozi neither deleted the tweets nor made corrections about his support to the Tigray despite being in contravention with the official government position of being in support for the Ethiopian government.

Using family terms, the First Son and Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF continued with his controversial but cryptic tweets as he voiced his views about many aspects.

For many, it was unheard of for a serving military officer to make such comments like Gen Muhoozi was doing and goes unabated.

In the past, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and Gen David Sejusa had been seriously punished by the army over almost similar statements but this was not the case with Gen. Muhoozi.

Later, lawyer Gawaya Tegule sued Gen Muhoozi over his 48th birthday celebrations that many said were the start of a succession process that would end up with him replacing his father, President Museveni.

Ukraine- Russia war

Whereas Uganda had chosen to at least in the public be neutral or non-aligned in the Ukraine-Russia war, Gen Muhoozi threw a spanner in the works when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and supported his cause in the Ukraine war.

“The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine.Putin is absolutely right. When the USSR parked nuclear armed missiles in Cuba in 1962, the West was ready to blow up the world over it. Now when NATO does the same they expect Russia to do differently,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

Attacks Kenya

As the controversial tweets continued, the First Son almost caused a diplomatic row when he said he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

“It would take us, my army and me two weeks to capture Nairobi. After we capture Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside? “I am happy that members of our district in Kenya have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still two weeks to Nairobi.”

The tweet left many with tongues wagging whereas many Kenyans and Ugandans took to social media to condemn Gen Muhoozi.

Back home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in what seemed like firefighting, issued a statement washing government’s hands clean of the First Son’s statements.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the government of the Republic of Uganda doesn’t conduct its foreign policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments,” the statement said in part.

“The ministry wishes to emphasize that the government and the people of the Republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relations between the people and the government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community.To this end, the government of the Republic of Uganda wishes to reiterate its commitment to good neighbourliness, peaceful co-existence and cooperation.”

Punished

However, this time round, the First Son’s controversy didn’t go unpunished with President Museveni dropping him as the Commander Land Forces in the UPDF.

In the resultant changes in the army, Gen Kayanja Muhanga was appointed as the new Commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

However, many were left wondering when President Museveni promoted Muhoozi from Lieutenant General to a five start General.

Museveni who later apologized to Kenya over his son’s comments defended the move to promote him, arguing that he is still useful.

“There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula – discourage the negative and encourage the positive,” Museveni said.

President Museveni would later warn Muhoozi off twitter over his controversial tweets that left many uncomfortable.

However, the First Son later rubbished the claims that he had been told to get off the social media platform.

Attacks NRM

Nicknamed the tweeting general, Muhoozi continue expressing his opinions using social media in what many termed as radical, confrontational and antagonistic ways when he attacked the ruling NRM party that he described as being reactionary.

“I am listening to the outcry of our people for change. I am with the people! Whatever NRM has become certainly does not represent the people of Uganda. I believe in Jesus Christ, and I believe in my father, General Kaguta Museveni. I certainly do not believe in NRM. In Marxist terms, it is probably the most reactionary organization in the country,” he tweeted.

However, the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong responded to Gen Muhoozi’s comments in regards the ruling party, asking him to go slow.

“As a party, we warn anybody that not even the chairman of the party can insult this organization. Not even the founder. The party is bigger than all of us and we must respect it. This could have been a misguided opinion about the party. We might need to help those who don’t understand how the party works so they understand how we do things , how we communicate, understand social issues and how you can offer yourself to be a leader .There are things we need to help other people understand,” Todwong said during a press briefing.

“We don’t take it in bad faith. A revolutionary party must accept criticism. Such criticisms are good for us to look internally and reflect on some of these things. As you criticize, remember that the English say, step the shoes but don’t spoil the shine. Criticize but don’t insult. Criticize but respect. Step the shoes but don’t spoil the shine.This party is not something anybody can play around with or easily abuse and go away with it. The party is massive and mega. You attack the party and you will have attacked the real core of what many Ugandans believe in.”