Safari Buddy, a ride-hailing application has launched its services in Uganda

The app connects riders with local drivers, providing a safe and convenient transportation option for all.

In a bid to ensure safety of its riders and drivers, the app contains unique features such as in-app emergency assistance and real-time tracking, in addition to easy payment options, including the ability to pay with cash or mobile money.

According to the Chief Executive Officer at Safari Buddy, Davilla Coopers, commitment to community involvement draws a line between the App and its other rideshare counterparts.

“We are excited to bring Safari Buddy to Uganda and contribute to the growth of the local economy. We believe that our commitment to safety and community involvement sets us apart and we can’t wait for our users to experience exactly that,” she said.

She added that Safari Buddy has partnered with local organizations to provide employment opportunities for drivers and donate a portion of profits to charitable causes.

For the first six months, drivers can enjoy trips at no transaction fees, giving them the opportunity to earn more money on their own terms, according to the officials.

Drivers also have the ability to put out trips at their own prices, giving them even more control over their earnings.

Coopers said Safari Buddy is not just for urban rides, adding that the app specializes in upcountry trips, allowing riders to explore Uganda’s beautiful countryside with ease.

She added that those looking to send cargo packages or put their cars on hire, Safari Buddy has got them covered.

“Safari Buddy is also proud to offer boat cruise bookings, giving riders the opportunity to enjoy Uganda’s stunning lakes and rivers in style. The app is now available for download in Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja, with plans to expand to additional cities in the near future,” she said.