Renowned singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has expressed his gratitude and happiness towards his fans after winning the Best Male Artist of East/South/North Africa in the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA).

Kenzo, who was in November last year nominated for the Grammy, said the achievement is a very good start for the year 2023.

”What a beautiful way to end 2022 and start 2023. We are the Best Male Artist – in East/South/North Africa. We thank you African Entertainment Awards, USA – AEAUSA for the recognition,” he said.

The African Entertainment Awards USA also referred to as AEAUSA, rewarded the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide for their immense contribution towards music at the AEUSA 2022.

AEAUSA is an annual event consisting mostly of music awards events. The last year’s event was held in a virtual ceremony that took place on December 31 of 2022.

The event is composed of 30 categories (22 music & 8 non-music) and the 1st edition of the African Entertainment Awards was held on 31 October 2015, at the Mary Burch Theater in Newark, New Jersey.

The 5th AEAUSA Awards was held on October 19, 2019, at the New Jersey Institute of Technology with co-hosts Eric Omondi, and Anita Fabiola as it honours African excellence and its pioneers at the ceremony.

Last year Kenzo was nominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards under the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category becoming the first Ugandan artiste to get a nomination at the prestigious awards.

Musuuza has in the past won BET, and Nickelodeon awards among others. He has on several occasions made headlines on a number of issues both politically and musically.

He has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni and Blvk H3ro, Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

The 65th annual Grammy awards ceremony will take place on February 5 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.