Dr. Andrew Muleledhu Lukanda has been appointed as the CoRSU CEO effective December,1, 2022, the hospital has announced.

Dr. Emmanuel Luyirika, the CoRSU board chairperson announced the appointment, noting that the board looks forward to working with Dr. Lukanda to actualise the hospital’s vision.

“We are certain that his expertise and wealth of knowledge will go a long way in shaping CoRSU Hospital into what we envision for Uganda and East Africa.”

He described Dr. Lukanda as the first Ugandan to lead the hospital and encouraged him to take on the mantle to serve the people through the services provided at CoRSU.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Lukanda hinted on what the future of CoRSU holds.

“I’m delighted to join the CoRSU family to serve in my new capacity here. Together with the management team, the board and our partners across the world, we will continue to mitigate the debilitating effects of disabling

physical conditions, by ensuring accessibility and availability of quality, preventative, curative, rehabilitative services for people with disability in Uganda and the neighbouring countries,” he said.

Biography

Dr. Lukanda has a wealth of experience in clinical and health organization with over 16 years of experience.

Prior to his appointment he served as the Deputy Medical Director for Mengo Hospital and he has been instrumental in setting up effective hospital systems and securing grants from various individuals and corporate donors from Uganda and the international community.

He holds a Masters in Surgery and Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery from Makerere University and a Masters in Business Administration from Uganda Management Institute.

CoRSU Hospital was established in 2009 as a non-profit organization to help with the rehabilitation and preventative health care for persons with disabilities in Uganda.

The organization has to date had over 32.256 surgeries and 64,322 rehabilitations done.