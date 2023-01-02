US television channel CNN has ranked Uganda as one of the best destinations to visit in the year 2023.

According to CNN, it would be a missed opportunity if a traveler didn’t visit Uganda which as a lot to offer.

“From the expansive shores of Lake Victoria to the snowy Rwenzori Mountains, Uganda is a beautiful wilderness playground, with opportunities for adventure including treks through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest or up to the craters of the Virunga volcano chain or whitewater rafting along the Victoria Nile,” CNN says.

“There’s also an emphasis on connecting visitors with Ugandan communities — promising tastes of Ugandan food, music and culture. Last year saw the launch of the Uganda Cycling Trail, a 1,600-kilometer mainly unpaved 22-stage route designed to appeal to all levels of cyclist from hardcore solo bikepackers to fully-guided easy riders.”

CNN says there is considerable change brewing in Uganda’s travel offerings at the moment with the country christened the pearl of Africa now looking beyond the traditional staples of safari and wildlife spotting to appeal to both regional and international visitors.

They say apart from offering wealthy visitors a glimpse of the Big Five beasts or mountain gorillas, Uganda has turned to marketing its other unique attributes.

Realigned identity

Uganda recently realigned its identity as the most ideal travel destination in the world not for just tourists but travelers in general to experience the uniqueness and diversity the East African country offers.

“Uganda is indeed the pearl of Africa because of the diversity. There is uniqueness about Uganda in terms of diversity that we have. We might have them in smaller quantities but we have everything else the world has. We want travelers to know that Uganda is a destination of value for money,” Uganda Tourism Board CEO, Lilly Ajarova said recently.

“Uganda has 54% of the remaining world’s mountain gorilla population and with that position we pride ourselves as the key destination for mountain gorilla experience. Beyond that in terms of primates, we have more primate species than any other destination in the world. We have some of the very unique features in the world which make us the best destination for any traveler.”

Uganda has also presented itself as the best destination for hosting international conferences, meetings and events .