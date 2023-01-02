Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said the voices of the young people will remain a major driving force behind their cause of ensuring that president Museveni is removed from power.

Kyagulanyi who is also the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) said he will always be proud to stand alongside young people in the fight to ensure that Ugandans are liberated from the hands of the regime.

“As we look ahead to 2023, we remain hopeful and determined to continue our struggle for a brighter future for all Ugandans. We know that the road ahead will not be easy, but with your support and solidarity, we will keep fighting for the change that we know is possible,” he said in a statement.

Kyagulanyi urged the people of Uganda to continue to work together towards the common goal and keep the fire burning in their hearts until the main goal is achieved.

“Let us never lose sight of our mission, nor be discouraged by the challenges that will come our way. We are in this together. As we begin 2023, I wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your continued support and dedication to our cause,” he stated.

“Along the way this past year, your belief in our common vision for a better, more just and equal Uganda has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration for us,” he added.

Kyagulanyi reminded his supporters that 2022 has been a challenging year, filled with both triumphs and setbacks.

“Many comrades including Jakana Nadduli have lost their lives for criticizing the regime. Denis Waiswa and Yakubu Kiggundu died in the line of duty. John Ddamulira, Semuddu Michael and Muhammad Kanatta disappeared and remain missing to date. Hon. Ssewanyana, Hon. Ssegirinya and comrade Olivia Lutaaya spent their second successive New Year’s Eve in jail,” he said.

But through all these all, Kyagulanyi assured Ugandans that have and will remain committed to the fight for justice, freedom and democracy.

“We have stood firm in the face of intimidation and persecution, and have continued to raise our voices against corruption, abuse of power and the suppression of human rights. I must say that I am particularly inspired by the courage and determination of our youth,” he noted.

Despite bearing the brunt of the regime’s brutality, Kyagulanyi said young people have stood up for what they believe in and have not been afraid to speak out against injustice.

“Thank you for standing with us this past year, and for your unwavering commitment to our shared vision for a better tomorrow,” he said.