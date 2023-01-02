Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has pledged to provide free studio time to a tune of three songs at his Gagamel Records to the top artistes for the year 2022.

He also offered to provide three free video camera opportunities to these lucky artistes to shoot their videos as one way of appreciating their hard work in the entertainment industry.

“This offer is subject to an artist having his/her own producer and booking studio time two weeks prior to the programme. The video camera is subject to 150 US dollars as facilitation for the handler and security,” he said.

Bebe Cool made the pledges as he released his list of the top Ugandan artistes who managed to make it last year two years later after the effects of Covid-19 in the entertainment industry.

This has been the singer’s norm every year. And the top artistes for the year 2022 according to Bebe Cool are:

Grenade

Grenade has managed to return to Bebe Cool list with three songs that have performed extremely well on all airwaves and online. These songs are: Picha, Babadana, Embuuzi Ne’nte.

Mudra

With good management, and for the second year in a row, Bebe Cool said Mudra maintains his status and delivered once again to his expectations with songs such as Ayi ft Sheebah and Balo Balo.

According to Bebe Cool, Mudra has been the most trending artist for 2022. Nearly every DJ has played two or three of his songs either on the radio or club.

Azawi

For the second consecutive year, Azawi has also maintained her position as the best female artist with three massive hit songs throughout the year. The songs include; Bamutute, Fwa Fwa Fw and Majje.

Ykee Benda

The singer managed to feature on the Bebe Cool List with songs such as Nkufeelinga Ft Chembaz, and Teacher Ft Fik Fameica.

John Blaq

He made it to the list with songs such as Follow and Chai Mata.

Eddy Kenzo

Grammy Academy nominee Eddy Kenzo appeared on this list with one of the biggest songs including Nsimbudde and Bwe Pwa. Kenzo continues to surprise people with his music career. Looking at 2022 itself, he is the only Ugandan in the Grammy awards.

Jose Chameleone

Chameleone also featured on the list with his song “Forever”

Bebe Cool said it is hard for him to include names like Jose Chameleone, Bob Wine, Afrigo Band & Maddox Sematimba on a list of music competitions because he believes these names are past the aspect of being asked for a hit song.

“In this aspect, their legacies and old music seem to serve their fans enough with no demand for new or better songs though it doesn’t take away the fact that they are still in the race and for 2022, Jose Chameleone proves to still have the longest trending song, Forever,” he said.

Spice Diana

Despite her personal challenges according to Bebe Cool, Spice Diana last year focused on getting a single, unlike previous years when she appeared because of collaborations and her showbiz.

Bebe Cool said her single Regular is a trending song and has been appreciated by many people.

Carol Nantongo (Oliwa)

With Oliwa crossing over from band music to the mainstream, Bebe Cool said the song has done well in the industry.

Rickyman Manrick

Slowly as he fights back his way to the scene, Bebe Cool said Rickyman delivered two good collaborations last year. These songs are Enjoyment ft Kenzo, Hangover ft Avion King.

Kateleya and Kandle

According to Bebe Cool, the duo has been received quite well on stage with their songs such as Do Me and Njagala Money.

Sheebah Karungi

The singer who was almost topping the list every previous year didn’t do well last year according to Bebe Cool although she made it to the list with her song Bailamos. Bebe Cool expects her to bounce back strong this year.

Others who made to the list with one hit song include; Winnie Nwangi with Malaika, David Lutalo with Kabisi Kandagala, Gravity Omutujju with Tusimbudde, Pallaso with Nsaba, Ronald Alimpa with Lusuku lwa Cement and Martha Mukisa with Busy.