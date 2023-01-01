University guild students have petitioned government to consider a proposal to turn Post Bank into an agricultural bank presented by retired army officer and former Ntungamo municipality MP aspirant, (Rtd) Lt Mugisha Moses Magufuri.

In his September 18, proposal, Magufuri wrote to President Museveni’s young brother, Gen Salim Saleh, suggesting that government establishes an agriculture and cooperative bank to specifically address the unique challenges farmers face.

He had suggested that government-owned Post Bank be turned into an agricultural bank.

Reasoning with Magufuri, university student leaders have asked government to back the proposal saying it will transform the socio-economic status of Ugandans through a number of seemingly good programs.

Government has in the past undertaken several efforts to transform Uganda’s economic structure through liberalisation and privatisation of the economy.

However, the student leaders say the strategy is not yielding results, citing the increasing food insecurity and poor nutrition, rising ill-health of nationals, and decreasing access to health care.

“Other effects include the over dependence on foreign borrowings which has reached to a tune of over shs 70 trillion at present, the closure of indigenous Ugandan banks that had played a central role in supporting cooperatives, marketing organizations and agriculture as they provided funds to farmers at rates that were very low as compared to the current commercial rates that range between 23 – 25%,” the student leaders argue.

They say such high rates scare business people (including farmers) to borrow from commercial banks as this raises the cost of production.

In their view, if government could consider the Agriculture-Financial Infrastructure (AFI) as important as any other infrastructure such as Parish Development Model (PDM), this would spur development, improve people’s livelihood income sustainably and help Uganda achieve its goal of getting into the middle-income status.

“This way, we shall authoritatively claim that we are securing our future as reflected in the current NRM Manifesto. As students who hail from farming families, as well as people who have suffered from continuous denial to access friendly finance for our agricultural needs – yet we are soon joining the struggle for jobs, this remains a major concern to us,” they say.

As student leaders across Uganda, they have thus welcomed Magufuri’s proposal which they believe will specifically provide agricultural credit services to Ugandans without referring them to the current structure which they say has scattered funding, yet targeting the same people.

Accordingly, Magufuri’s proposal to turn Post Bank into Agricultural and Cooperative Bank was based on the fact that it has a wide coverage country-wide totaling to 66 branches with a fully developed infrastructure that can support the sector.

Once the proposal is approved, the Parliament of Uganda would have to act accordingly to scale the branches to every district of Uganda to supervise Parish Development Model saccos at parish level.

This would be done after revolutionizing Post Bank which is hoped to provide for the much-awaited institutional framework that has been missing in all previous programs, a thing that has led to their poor delivery of intended outcomes.

“We urge every good intentioned Ugandan to unreservedly support this idea as it is the only strategy that will offer the long-awaited outcomes to Ugandan agriculturists,” the student leaders urged.