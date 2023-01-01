Right from politics and business among others,each year always brings a fresh array of controversies and scandals and 2022 was no different.

The Nile Post lists some of the most prominent scandals that defined the year 2022.

Vinci Coffee Agreement

The famous Vinci Coffee Agreement rocked the year 2022 when an Italian investor Enrica Pinetti armed with a shs248 billion coffee processing deal, left a bitter taste for those engaged in the sector.

After a lot of grilling from parliament, the real Pinetti surfaced.

President Museveni would later reveal that he initiated the controversial Coffee Agreement.

The Uganda Airlines

Unless you have been living under an extremely remote rock in Uganda, your outstanding view of the aviation sector in 2022 could have been defined by the month-long probe by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Uganda Airlines.

Uganda Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki was in the spotlight over corruption and financial loss of billions of shillings at the airlines under her management.

NRM , DP cooperation agreement

In August, the Democratic Party (DP) president general Nobert Mao signed a cooperation agreement with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) led by President Museveni, forming an alliance which came with quick dividends.

The cooperation pact was later challenged in the Constitutional Court by six aggrieved members of the DP and the case is yet to be decided.

Mao is being accused of not consulting the party structures.

Government, Roko sharing deal

Another saga this year was the government’s proposal to enter into a shareholding agreement with a local construction firm, Roko Construction Limited which raised a lot of questions among MPs.

In fact, Opposition Members of Parliament threatened both legal and political actions against the office of the Speaker of Parliament, challenging the manner in which the House approved the purchase of 150,000 preference shares in Roko Construction.

Gen Muhoozi’s tweets

This year, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba sent out a series of provocative messages on Twitter, including proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda, his opinion on Ethiopian Tigray rebels, offering to marry Italy’s next leader among others.

His tweet on unification of Kenya and Uganda threatened the country’s diplomatic ties with Kenya.

He was consequently sacked as Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF but promoted to full general in a delicate balancing act by President Museveni.

Many Ugandans speculated about what would have happened to any military officer had he or she even once posted any tweet of the kind Gen Muhoozi did in 2022.

Among vs Minister Namuganza

As the year came to a close, Parliament moved to censure the state minister of Lands, Persis Namuganza.

This time, over the marriage between the Speaker, Anita Among, and Moses Magogo, the Budiope East MP and FUFA president.

Namuganza took to the floor of parliament and promised to move a motion in the future against the speaker and Magogo, whom she accused of procuring a fraudulent marriage.

What shocked the nation was how marriage issues that happen to be personal, involving the third highest civil servant, had come to the floor of the House and later into the Hansard.

Uproar over the luxury speaker’s car

There was an uproar from a cross-section of the public over the Parliament’s decision to procure two luxurious high-end cars for Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa at a cost of about Shs2.4 billion, with some describing the deal as an extravagant expenditure.

Many people argued that such embellished expenditure came at a time when the country was grappling with escalating commodity prices which was a big slap in the face of citizens.

Opposition boycotting State of the Nation Address

Another drama that took place this year is the opposition Members of Parliament who boycotted President Museveni’s annual State of the Nation Address 2022.

The majority of the seats reserved for more than 100 opposition legislators remained empty as Museveni delivered his address that took place at Kololo Independence grounds.

EU Parliament resolution on stopping EACOPP

President Museveni slammed the European Union Parliament over its resolution condemning the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOPP)and calling for it to be delayed.

Museveni insisted that the European Union parliament cannot decide what is right for the East African countries.

In September this year, EU parliament voiced concern over “human rights violations” in Uganda and Tanzania linked to investments in the 1,445-kilometer-long pipeline that draws crude oil from wells in western Uganda in Hoima district to Tanzania’s seaport of Tanga.

They unanimously urged TotalEnergies to postpone the project, in order to enable feasible studies to explore an alternative route to safeguard protected and sensitive ecosystems and the water resources of Uganda and Tanzania.